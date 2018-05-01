WATCH: Basketball game highlights touching human connection

Two men playing basketball in a neighborhood park may sound simple and seemingly uneventful.However, there was something compelling about a moment that led one father to record the moment.John Crichton sent the video to Action News, writing: "Hey guys. I know this may not be a big news story but it should be. We should all follow the lead of these two gentlemen... Random connection that should be shared a million times. We should all follow their lead."Crichton says the moment struck him -- two strangers at different stages of life connecting in a seemingly basic game of basketball.The Philadelphia police officer took to social media to find out who these men were and to share the beauty and simplicity of the moment.As it turns out, the younger man is Aaron Banks, who works for Woods Services, which helps people with disabilities and complex needs.Gary Bloom, the older gentleman, says he had the basketball and the two played a few rounds of horse.Gary, a lawyer in Fairless Hills, says he often goes to Mayors Playground to get some exercise, and explains their moment like this: it was a nice, pleasant occasion.He also gets a chuckle that some who have viewed the video are noting they're different races.He says it just doesn't matter. "We truly enjoyed each other."