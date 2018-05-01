TRAFFIC

2 overturned 18-wheelers cause headaches on Houston freeways

EMBED </>More Videos

Truck wrecks cause traffic tie ups into midday (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two overturned 18-wheelers in two separate locations caused a traffic headache for Houston drivers Tuesday.

EMBED More News Videos

An overturned 18-wheeler is affecting traffic on the Eastex Freeway.



The first problem is on the Eastex Freeway northbound at the 610 North Loop. The exit ramp to 610 was blocked by a Hazmat spill.


The second incident is on the 610 East Loop northbound at Clinton Drive. This wreck affected three frontage road lanes.

Fertilizer spilled from the 18-wheeler onto the road, also creating a hazmat problem.

EMBED More News Videos

An 18-wheeler overturned on the East Loop at Clinton Drive, spilling fertilizer onto the road.

EMBED More News Videos

Two overturned 18-wheelers in Houston could cause delays on your commute

Live traffic map
Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficroad closuresemi crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Eastex Fwy exit ramp remains closed after truck crash
Hours-long delays after truck crash on I-10 WB at FM 1489
3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Washburn Tunnel to close tonight for maintenance
More Traffic
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News