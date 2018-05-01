Evicted woman accused of abandoning 2 small children in sweltering Houston apartment

Kerri Green, 22, is wanted after she allegedly abandoned her two very small children together in a crib in the apartment unit she was evicted from last month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for a mother accused of leaving her two young children alone in an apartment she had been evicted from weeks earlier.

Kerri Green, 22, is charged with child abandonment and has a warrant out for her arrest.

According to court documents, she was evicted from her east Houston apartment in March. Last week, when the apartment manager checked to make sure it was vacant, she told police she found two children in the same crib.

The children were wrapped tightly in blankets, and the apartment was hot.

One child was a 10-month-old girl who "was covered in vomit and dry mucus." The other was a 2-year-old boy who "was not responsive to voices or touch," malnourished and "staring into space." He also appeared to be the same size as the much younger baby girl.

In court records, the officer noted that in the two hours police were on scene, Green never returned.

"She's a monster. She's a monster. She doesn't deserve to have kids," neighbor Ana Lopez told Eyewitness News.

The children were taken to the hospital. A spokeswoman with Child Protective Services confirms they are in foster care and doing much better. She could not say whether Green has tried to contact them.

Neighbors are grateful the manager found the children in time.

"It's just very sad," said Berta Sustaita, another neighbor.

If you know Green's whereabouts, you are urged to call Houston police.

22-year-old Kerri Green is wanted after she allegedly abandoned her two young children in an apartment.

