Man charged after police find 4 skimming devices in his possession

A man has been arrested after authorities reportedly found four skimming devices and nine gift cards with stolen credit card information in his possession.Julio Burges was charged with fraud and use and possession of ID information.On March 21, officers stopped Burges after he was spotted driving reckless near an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Fleming Drive.According to court documents, officers searched Burges and recovered a large, unnatural, hard object in the suspect's pants. When officers pulled out the object they found four skimming devices wrapped in a plastic bag.Court documents stated that officers also recovered nine gift cards with stolen information from Burges possession.Burges is being held at the Harris County jail on a $2,500 bond.