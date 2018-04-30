SOCIETY

Giving back while dining out: Houston's top restaurants step up for a good cause

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston's top restaurants step up for a good cause. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonians are known for their food and philanthropy, and those two factors collided last Thursday night, when Dining Out for Life sent Houstonians to some of the city's hottest restaurants for a good cause.

More than 40 restaurants participated in the annual event, which is a fundraiser to benefit AIDS Foundation Houston.

"It's a great cause, and it's so much fun," said Jessica Rossman, one of the co-chairs for the annual fundraiser.

Rossman, the chairman of the AIDS Foundation Houston Board, loaded up a party bus with some of the best supporters of the cause and cruised to a number of Houston hot spots to check out the scene.

Travis Torrence, a fellow board member, helped make sure the foodie-centric bus ran on time. The first festive stop was El Real, the retro Tex-Mex restaurant in the heart of Montrose. That's where Jennifer Caswell, wife and business partner local celebrity Chef Bryan Caswell, joined the bus tour.


El Tiempo, also in Montrose, was the next stop. That was followed with a trip to the Heights for the very in-the-moment seafood restaurant, Starfish.

The success of the fundraiser is dependent upon Houstonians who get their friends to dine out at the participating restaurants on that specific date. This year, it was April 26th. For example, Debbie and Rudy Festari hosted a table at B&B Butchers.

The night ended, at least for the bus load of supporters, at Emmaline, the current "it" restaurant in Houston's inner loop. There was a lot of table-hopping as guests, some perhaps fueled by a good dose of champagne, clinked glasses and shared plates for a good cause.

Exactly how much the night of dining out raises is not yet known, but many annual participants are already planning for next year. After all, as Dr. Roland Maldonado mused, it's hard to say no when all you have to do is eat out at a good restaurant.

RELATED: Nearly 50 restaurants step up to help Houstonians dine out to do good

EMBED More News Videos

Houston restraunts help raise money for HIV-AIDS related charities

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfoodrestaurantdonationsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News