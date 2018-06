Incident: 9600 Gaines Rd. Auto-ped fatality investigation. Gaines is closed. Please use an alternate route. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) April 29, 2018

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's office says a man was hit by a vehicle and killed Sunday morning.Officials responded to the incident in the 9600 block of Gaines Road around 7 a.m.Investigators are working to determine what caused the accident.