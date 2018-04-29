Man arrested for 'fencing' operation involving thousands of dollars in Lego sets

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Portland, Oregon have arrested a man. He's accused of buying expensive high-end Lego sets for a fraction of their value and reselling them online for a profit.

PORTLAND, Oregon (KTRK) --
A Portland, Oregon man was arrested for allegedly organizing a Lego theft ring and selling thousands of dollars in stolen toys online.

Raji Afife Azar, 40, was arrested Thursday after buying approximately $13,000 in stolen toys from undercover investigators.

According to KPTV, Azar's theft ring used a network of thieves, many of whom suffered from addiction, to steal Lego sets and other merchandise from stores.

While serving a search warrant on Azar's home, officers reportedly found more than $50,000 in stolen merchandise.

Azar was arrested and charged first-degree aggravated theft, laundering a monetary instrument, 10 counts of first-degree theft and 15 counts of computer crime.

Lego sets can range from $900 to $15,000, depending on the artist. Star Wars Lego sets average from $1,900 to $2,200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
legocrimearresttoystheftu.s. & worldOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News