Man accused of killing girlfriend dies days after attempted suicide in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of killing his girlfriend then attempting to take his own life has died, officials confirmed.

Michael Parker is accused of shooting 33-year-old Karkea Crenshaw.

The mother of three lived at the Spring Village Apartments on Chimney Rock with Parker and one of her kids.

Police say she tried to kick him out of the apartment Thursday when the violence erupted.

Detectives say she first called 911 around 7:30 a.m.

He left the apartment before police arrived.

They took a report for assault and got management to help change her locks.

But a few hours later when police were gone, Parker returned with a gun, kicked-in her door and fatally shot Crenshaw.

If you or someone you know needs help with a domestic violence situation, please contact the Houston Area Women's Center.
