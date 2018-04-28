BUSINESS

Texas Department of Public Safety opens new Driver License Mega Center in SE Houston

Texas Department of Public Safety opens new Driver License Mega Center in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The newest DPS Driver License Mega Center in Houston opened its doors to the public on Friday, April 27. The facility is located at 10810 Galveston Rd.

The new Southeast Mega Center, which is approximately 21,000 square feet, includes upgraded equipment and technology.

The center also has up to 42 customer workstations, designated lanes located on the property specifically for commercial driver license skills testing, and office space for other DPS divisions.

In addition, the office will also feature advanced technology that allows customers to get in line before they arrive at the office using a cell phone, land line or by going online. DPS encourages customers to take advantage of this convenient option by visiting the DPS website.

The center will permanently replace the Houston Winkler, Pasadena and Webster-Clearlake driver license offices, which are all within eight miles of the new Mega Center.

The new center will be fully operational by Friday, May 4.
Related Topics:
automotivedriverbusinessHouston
