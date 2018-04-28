PETS & ANIMALS

Airport officials determined to reunite rogue cat with owner

Bill Ritter has more on the search for Pepper the cat at JFK airport. (Port Authority PBA)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK, New York --
Port Authority officials in New York City have another task besides maintaining a massive transportation network. They are looking for Pepper the cat.

They hope to be closing in on the rogue cat on the loose at JFK Airport.

The elusive feline initially bolted at a terminal, as her owner was preparing to board a flight to China. The woman was moving and was devastated to leave Pepper behind.

Pepper has since been spotted several times during the overnight hours and patrol officers are continuing their search for the cat.

Officials say they are setting safe traps with food in hopes of reuniting Pepper with her owner.
