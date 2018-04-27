Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County

Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A child was struck by a vehicle in the 9900 block of FM 1960 on Friday, authorities said.

The child was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital.

Authorities said drivers can expect delays or use an alternate route.

