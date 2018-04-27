KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros star Josh Reddick sent smiles across a lot of faces when he surprised the Kingwood High School baseball team with new uniforms.
Reddick presented the team with brand-new jerseys that he helped design.
"The biggest thing is seeing their smiles," Reddick said.
The Kingwood baseball team lost a lot during Hurricane Harvey.
"Getting these jerseys and new gear means a lot," a player told ABC13.
The Mustangs will show off their new uniforms Friday night against C.E. King High School.
