DRAMATIC VIDEO: Officer fires through windshield, killing suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisville Police officer fires through windshield at suspect (KTRK)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTRK) --
A robbery suspect fleeing from officers in Louisville was shot and killed by police, with one of them shooting through his patrol car windshield.

Body cameras captured dramatic video of one officer firing several shots through his windshield as he approached the suspect and another officer firing more than 15 times at the armed suspect.

Police Chief Steve Conrad said the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was hit.
Demonjhea Jordan, 21, was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

Police have not identified the officers, but said they were not injured.

They were placed on administrative reassignment during an investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice shootingcaught on cameraofficer involved shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News