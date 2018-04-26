Sex offender arrested for possession of child porn

Rosenberg PD arrest man on charges of child pornography (KTRK)

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A former registered sex offender has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

Rosenberg police say detectives working in conjunction with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at the home of James McMillan Sr.

The 47-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Rosenberg P.D. says McMillan was required to register as a sex offender after a 1992 conviction, but the law at the time only required that sex offenders be registered for ten years.

McMillan is being held in the Ft. Bend County Jail.
