HAIRSTYLES

Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston stylist is gaining national attention for the braids one Rockets player is rocking on the court.

Right now, there's a buzz in the air at Current Cuts in northeast Houston, a barber shop where you can get a close cut, buzz, or a detailed braid. One of the stylists goes by "Sandra's Braids."

For 14 years, Sandra Finn has fine tuned her craft, a skill that's allowed her to get creative.

"I've done so many different things," Finn said. "A lot of different designs that I just love."

But there's one head of hair getting her a lot of attention. Gerald Green, of the Rockets, is doing more than provide a spark off the bench during the playoffs. His Houston-style braids are quite the talker.

Right now, he's rocking a giant "R" as the Rockets continue their playoff run. It's a journey not only good for the team but for Finn's business.



"Oh, I love it," Finn said. "It's more attention to my skill. So, I really enjoy it."

Finn has braided Green's hair for the past two years. Last year, he was with a different team, but he joined the Rockets this season.

"Since he came to Houston, he wants to do everything Houston," Finn said. "So Astros star, the Rockets, the Oilers."



Although it seems like a painstakingly long process, Finn says it only takes her an hour to do the job.

It's also a weave that doesn't break the bank either.

"For something like his hair, I go 75 bucks for in-shop," Finn said. "If I'm doing freelance, it's $200 and up."

In order to do this kind of work, Finn says she needs three to four inches of hair, and her creativity isn't finished.

If the Rockets' make it to the Finals, she's looking forward to Green showcasing her latest design.

"I was going to do the trophy in his head if he let me," Finn said. "So, we'll see."

It's a pattern every Rockets' fan could certainly dig.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfashionhairhairstylesHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HAIRSTYLES
Ft. Bend ISD teacher teaches confidence through hairstyle
Prince William shows off shaved head
This easy hairstyle will wow at your holiday party
Presidential perm? Salon trims Trump into hair
More hairstyles
SPORTS
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Verlander faces Happ when Astros, Blue Jays tangle
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
More Sports
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News