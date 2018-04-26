11 vehicles involved in parking garage fire at University of Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Fire at UH garage damages 11 cars, sends firefighter to hospital (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters were called to University of Houston's main campus Thursday afternoon after multiple vehicles were reported to be on fire.

According to UH, the fire initially involved two vehicles on the third floor of the East Garage.

The fire spread to a total of 11 vehicles.

In eyewitness video, a huge cloud of smoke could be seen billowing over the garage.

A passenger in a car parked on the fourth floor told ABC13 that he called 911 after seeing the fire.

EMBED More News Videos

Car fire in UH garage send thick black smoke billowing over campus



Houston Fire Department said a firefighter was sent to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation.

Vehicle owners who parked on the first and second levels of the garage were allowed back in to retrieve their automobiles. The third and fourth remained closed to the public.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car firehouston fire departmentuniversity of houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News