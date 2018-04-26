SOCIETY

Police officer helps woman finish audition tape for Janet Jackson

EMBED </>More Videos

Police officer helps woman finish audition tape for Janet Jackson. (KTRK)

By
A street dancer in Alabama was trying hard to make a video for a Janet Jackson audition when she was nearly arrested.

Instead, the officer had a change of heart and went above and beyond to create an even better audition tape.

The officer explained that he thought the dancer, La La, was taking too many risks by dancing in the middle of the street. He stopped traffic, put his spotlight on the woman and let her dance her heart away.

La La said she was surprised by the officer's kindness but took advantage of it and recorded the dance audition and submitted it online.

The officer says he was glad to offer a little help.

No word on whether La La got her dancing gig with Janet Jackson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videou.s. & worldjanet jackson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News