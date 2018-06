A 22-year-old woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a bicyclist Wednesday night in southeast Houston, police said.Jacqueline Cruz is accused of hitting the 60-year-old victim around 8:49 p.m. on Griggs Road near Buford.The male bicyclist failed to yield the right of way and was struck by Cruz, police said.She remained at the scene and was charged with being under the influence.The victim remains in critical condition at Ben Taub Hospital.