Get ready to buy your tickets for Fleetwood Mac in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Fleetwood Mac is coming to Houston.
The Grammy-award winning band will be playing the Toyota Center Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. through the Toyota Center website, and over the phone at 866-446-8849 or 1-855-416-0373. You can also purchase them in person at the Toyota Center box office starting May 5.
Earlier this month, the band announced they were cutting ties with longtime member Lindsey Buckingham.
"Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour," the band's statement read. "The band wishes Lindsey all the best."
Replacing Buckingham will be two other well-known musicians: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz fame.
"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalog of songs," said the group collectively in a press release. "Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour."
Fleetwood Mac was founded by Peter Green in 1967 and was named after Mick Fleetwood and John McVie. After Peter Green left in 1969, Fleetwood and McVie remained as original members, and the band continued to add new names like Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.