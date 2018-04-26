TRAFFIC

Reading Road US-59 overpass to close in Rosenberg

Drivers need to be prepared for bridge closure in Rosenberg.

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A heads up to drivers in the Rosenberg area.

TxDOT crews will be demolishing the Reading Road overpass at US-59, right by Brazos Town Center, starting Friday, May 4.

Construction crews are in the process of rebuilding the overpass.

The project is expected to take four to five months to finish.

If you are looking for a detour, use FM-2218 and FM-762 to cross 59 during construction.

