Reading Road US-59 overpass to close in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) --A heads up to drivers in the Rosenberg area.
TxDOT crews will be demolishing the Reading Road overpass at US-59, right by Brazos Town Center, starting Friday, May 4.
Construction crews are in the process of rebuilding the overpass.
The project is expected to take four to five months to finish.
If you are looking for a detour, use FM-2218 and FM-762 to cross 59 during construction.
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Follow Katherine Whaley on Twitter and Facebook for traffic updates.