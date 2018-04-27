Ohio school district to arm teachers, unanimous vote by school board

EMBED </>More Videos

One Ohio school distriict votes to let teachers carry concealed guns. (KTRK)

MADISON, Ohio --
Madison, Ohio's school board has given the green light to arm teachers, staff and administrators to protect students.

The move left parents and community members seemingly split on the issue.

The resolution allows teachers and staff to carry a gun, as long as they have a valid permit and active shooter training annually.

However, the school board's decision is not sitting well with some parents.

"Studies have shown time and time again, that the more weapons we add into a community, the less secure, the less safe it is," claimed mother Sandra Ison.

Some community members are praising the board for their attempts to improve safety.

"If you people want to protest something, why don't you go to the state level and protest God being taken out of our system. That's what's created all of this," said resident Connie Back.

Also in attendance at the school board meeting were several students who were punished by the school system for walking out while protesting gun violence.

According to WLWT-TV, one of the students at the meeting is a victim of gun violence.

The district declined to say when teachers and staff would be able to start carrying weapons to work.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gunsteachersu.s. & worldOhio
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News