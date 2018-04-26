EDUCATION

Teacher suspended after playing allegedly racist song in class

EMBED </>More Videos

A North Carolina teacher plays allegedly racist song in class. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND COUNTY, North Carolina --
A North Carolina teacher is accused of playing a racist song in the classroom.

WSOC-TV reports "O'Susanna" was the song that was played.

The lyrics in the song are about slavery. The song was played to classroom of students at Washington Elementary School, in Cleveland County, North Carolina, near Charlotte.

"I think it was very offensive and very uncomfortable," says Harmony Washington, a black student and ninth grader who was in the class when the song was played last week.

Among the lyrics in the song were the N-word and a reference to killing 500 black people.

"That's appropriate?" asks Pastor Melvin Clay of Washington Missionary Baptist Church.

He was stunned the song was played. Pastor Clay's church is next door to the school.

The teacher who played the song has been suspended. Some people who have heard about the incident want the teacher fired.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldracismNorth Carolina
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News