It's a video that has now been shared thousands of times on Instagram.The video shows an officer riding on the hood of an HPD cruiser. He apparently got a ride to his unit a block down after chasing a suspect down in Houston's Third Ward.The viral video is getting mixed reaction from folks in the community where it happened."That wasn't bad. I'm just going to say that I thought it was funny," said one woman."They want us to abide by the same regulations, I think they should do the same thing," said Sam Melchor.On Wednesday, Eyewitness News talked with the Houston Police Officer's Union about the video."He was just getting a ride back because he was tired from chasing that felon," said Joe Gamaldi, president of HPOU.Gamaldi said he would be shocked if the officer got in trouble because he was not putting anyone in danger."You know my reaction is it must be a slow news day that we're even here talking about this," Gamaldi said. "Guy is looking for a felon for over two hours that he chased and he's a block away from his car, so his partner gives him a quick ride over there. They are going over two miles an hour.""I hope they do to him what they do to us in the neighborhood. If he can't do it, we can't do it," added Quilly Robinson.