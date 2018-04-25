Car break-in Spring daycare may be connected to crime ring

EMBED </>More Videos

Car break-in Spring daycare may be connected to crime ring (KTRK)

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A Spring mother is looking for help after her car was broken into at her child's daycare.

"Maybe five minutes? It was fast and parents were coming in and out passing me, and kids were in the parking lot," said Stephanie Hegmann. "I was looking around, like, 'what just happened,' and kids were stepping over glass."

Hegmann's car window was smashed and her purse was stolen outside the Goddard School in Spring.

To make matters worse, police say a woman then tried to cash Hegmann's checks at a bank in League City.

League City police have released photos captured by bank cameras.

"I was mad more than anything and that's why I'm coming to you guys, because I'm very frustrated that I've been told that this is going on," Hegmann explained. "It's an everyday thing. League City says there's a ring of them that do it all the time and they're targeting daycares."

A week later, police say another vehicle was broken into at the same daycare.

"They're watching parents," Hegmann said. "They're watching people go in and out of daycares where you think you are safe and you are not."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
daycareday careburglarycarSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News