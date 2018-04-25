Authorities: Drunk mom accused of putting 12-year-old daughter on lap, behind the wheel

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin woman is facing charges for allegedly having her 12-year-old child in her lap while she was driving her car.

A witness said the 12-year-old girl was actually driving the car.

"It just blew my mind. Speechless," witness Nathan Tietz said.

He told WITI-TV that 41-year-old Amanda Hauke was driving erratically and kept her eyes off the road for long periods of time.

"I've never seen anything like that before," he said.

Tietz took out his cell phone and called police.

"We look over and there is a child sitting in the front seat with her mom and the child is steering the car. All over the place," he said.

Dashcam video showed her failing a sobriety test. She blew a .126 when given a breathalyzer.

Hauke is facing jail time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drunk drivingu.s. & world
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News