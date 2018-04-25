SPORTS

'A post no parent ever wants to make': Former Texans player Owen Daniels reveals son battling cancer

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Texans player Owen Daniels reveals son is battling cancer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Texans player Owen Daniels and his wife, Angela, recently revealed a diagnosis that no parent ever wants to hear.

"A post no parent ever wants to make. A sentence no person ever wants to utter. My child has cancer," Angela wrote on Instagram.

The post states that their son, Henry, has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma.



"We will come out of this stronger, and, most importantly, Henry will come out the other end of this even stronger and with his positive attitude intact because of you. We start chemotherapy tomorrow," the post stated.

You can follow Henry's journey here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texanscancerchildren's healthHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Verlander faces Happ when Astros, Blue Jays tangle
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
More Sports
Top Stories
What happens next? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More News