HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former Houston Texans player Owen Daniels and his wife, Angela, recently revealed a diagnosis that no parent ever wants to hear.
"A post no parent ever wants to make. A sentence no person ever wants to utter. My child has cancer," Angela wrote on Instagram.
The post states that their son, Henry, has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma.
Just got out of a banquet. Sending thoughts and prayers to @owendaniels and his incredible family. #Htown is with you every step of the way.— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) April 25, 2018
"We will come out of this stronger, and, most importantly, Henry will come out the other end of this even stronger and with his positive attitude intact because of you. We start chemotherapy tomorrow," the post stated.
You can follow Henry's journey here.