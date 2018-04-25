POLITICS

Trump administration wants hospitals to publish prices online

EMBED </>More Videos

The Trump administration wants hospitals to publish prices online. (KTRK)

It could become easier to shop around for health care for your family.

Hospitals are already required to provide a list of their standard charges, but getting that information isn't always easy.

Now the Trump administration wants to require hospitals to publish prices for standard services online. Hospitals could also be required to give patients better access to medical records and stop billing for unknown services from out-of-network providers.

If the new rules are approved by Congress, they would take effect in 2019. They would mostly apply to Medicare patients and providers.

Officials hope the changes will influence others in the health care system.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshealthhealth carePresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Judge orders DACA program to continue for now
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Barbara Bush's gravesite opens to public Monday in College Station
More Politics
Top Stories
8th graders killed in racing crash in SW Houston
EZ TAG customers may have been charged by mistake
'I wasn't moving' Mom dragged after chaos erupts at HISD meeting
Woman says serial predator exposed himself to her twice
Man arrested after 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee shot
Victim in Facebook Live shooting suffers medical setback
Texans single-game tickets to go on sale Friday
Saint Arnold Brewery hiring for its new beer garden and restaurant
Show More
Police save drunk women from drowning
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool
Woman says Delta workers tied her to wheelchair with blanket
"Fake" valet driver steals car in downtown Houston
More News