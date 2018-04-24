Cowboy takes down robber in butcher shop

Cowboy takes down robber in store in Mexico (KTRK)

ABC13 Staff
MONTERREY, Mexico (KTRK) --
Video captured a dramatic take-down of a would-be robber at a shop in Mexico.

A man in a cowboy hat was standing near the counter when a man pulled a gun on the clerk. The man jumped into action and tackled the gunman.

The tackle caused the gunman to drop his weapon, but then he took out a knife, so employees sprung into action and helped the cowboy keep the suspect under control until police came.

When police arrived, the suspect complained that employees used too much force to subdue him.
