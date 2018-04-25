This is how you start your weekend!!!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/2qjxyHgcAr — A.B. Quintanilla 3 (@ABQuintanilla3) April 20, 2018

Just when you thought you had seen the Queen of Tex-Mex on every item possible, from makeup line to HEB bags to Speedy stop cups, Selena Quintanilla's family always surprises us with something new.On Friday, Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla Jr., took to Twitter to show off his new Selena hat.He tweeted the photo with the caption, "This is how you start your weekend!!!!"The hat, which appears to be a purple colored sombrero, is topped off with a cutout of Selena in the popular purple jumpsuit and decorated with white and purple flowers all around.Not only did A.B. show off his hat of the 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' singer, but he made sure to pair it just right with a Selena t-shirt.Now, that's an outfit!