On Friday, Selena's brother A.B. Quintanilla Jr., took to Twitter to show off his new Selena hat.
He tweeted the photo with the caption, "This is how you start your weekend!!!!"
This is how you start your weekend!!!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/2qjxyHgcAr— A.B. Quintanilla 3 (@ABQuintanilla3) April 20, 2018
The hat, which appears to be a purple colored sombrero, is topped off with a cutout of Selena in the popular purple jumpsuit and decorated with white and purple flowers all around.
Not only did A.B. show off his hat of the 'Bidi Bidi Bom Bom' singer, but he made sure to pair it just right with a Selena t-shirt.
Now, that's an outfit!