MEEK MILL

Pa. Supreme Court orders lower court to release Meek Mill from prison

EMBED </>More Videos

Meek Mill to be released from prison. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing rapper Meek Mill on bail, according to Mill's lawyer.

The decree was handed down Tuesday afternoon.

Mill, whose given name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case.

Several high-profile people have spoke out on Mill's behalf against the sentence, calling it harsh and unnecessary.

Comedian Kevin Hart visited Mill in prison earlier in the day, decrying his multi-year prison sentence.
EMBED More News Videos

Kevin Hart speaks to media after visiting Meek Mill in prison. Watch his news conference from April 24, 2018.



Earlier this month, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner visited Mill in prison and claimed the conviction should be tossed.

Mill issued the following statement regarding the release:
"I'd like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. To the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, I'm grateful for your commitment to justice - not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I'm blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don't have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career."

Mill's Lawyer said the following:
"We are thrilled that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has directed Judge Brinkley to immediately issue an order releasing Meek on bail. As we have said all along, Meek was unjustly convicted and should not have spent a single day in jail. We are also pleased that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has noted that Judge Brinkley may opt to remove herself from presiding over any further proceedings in Meek's case in the interests of justice. Meek is excited to be reunited with his family, and we, along with Meek, intend to continue to shine the light on a justice system in need of reform to prevent any other citizen from being put through what Meek has endured."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
meek millu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEEK MILL
James Harden to pay tribute to jailed Meek Mill with sneakers
James Harden says he visited with Meek Mill in prison
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
More meek mill
Top Stories
Father turns son in to police after he allegedly confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
Teen arrested after group robs Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Harris Co. constable's chief dies after sudden illness
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
Show More
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
Ice pops recalled over listeria fears
White Oak Music Hall reaches settlement with neighbors
Dad of Waffle House suspect could face charges
DATE CHANGE: P!nk concert moving due to Rockets playoff
More News