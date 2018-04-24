Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy from playground for sex act

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of luring child with candy (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been arrested, accused of offering a child at a playground candy to come to his apartment and perform a sex act.

Thomas Keck, 40, has been charged with enticing a child with the intent to commit a felony.


Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office say Keck went up to a 7-year-old boy on a playground in the 14100 block of Champion Drive on Saturday. Keck allegedly offered the child candy if he would come to his apartment.

He then reportedly showed the boy a sexually explicit photo on his phone and asked if the child wanted to perform the act in the photo.

The child refused and ran away.

Keck was arrested and booked in the Harris County jail. His bond was set at $25,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimechildrenHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father turns son in to police after he allegedly confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Woman on bike fatally struck by dump truck in Museum District
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
Teen arrested after group robs Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Harris Co. constable's chief dies after sudden illness
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
Show More
Ice pops recalled over listeria fears
White Oak Music Hall reaches settlement with neighbors
Dad of Waffle House suspect could face charges
DATE CHANGE: P!nk concert moving due to Rockets playoff
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
More News