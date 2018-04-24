EDUCATION

Teachers poll: Most Americans agree that teachers need a raise

Are you willing to pay more taxes to give teachers a pay raise?

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research revealed that Americans overwhelmingly believe teachers don't make enough money, and half say they'd support paying higher taxes to give educators a raise.

The poll showed that 78 percent of people agreed that teachers deserved more money.

Breaking it down along party lines, Democrats are nearly twice as likely as Republicans to support higher taxes (69 percent vs. 38 percent). And nearly everyone agrees that more pay should go along with more experience.

Also, 52 percent of Americans said that they support teacher walkouts and strikes.
