Bicyclist killed in crash with dump truck in Houston's Museum District

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia reports from the Museum District where a female bicyclist died in a crash with a dump truck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police said a woman on a bicycle had just left after having lunch with her husband near Rice University when she was fatally struck from behind by a dump truck in the Museum District.

Houston police said the crash happened just before noon in the 6000 block of Main at Sunset Boulevard.

According to police, the bicyclist and the dump truck were about to turn right when the incident happened. An initial investigation appeared to show the bicyclist may have been at fault.



Police have not immediately identified the woman or the truck driver. The company of the dump truck has also not been identified.

HPD urged people to avoid the area as investigators process the scene.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicyclebicycle crashaccidentHoustonMuseum District
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father turns son in to police after he allegedly confessed to burglarizing 250 cars
Man accused of trying to lure 7-year-old boy for sex act
2 arrested for street racing with 11-year-old boy in car
Trucks line up to help stop suicide attempt on freeway
Teen arrested after group robs Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Harris Co. constable's chief dies after sudden illness
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
Show More
Ice pops recalled over listeria fears
White Oak Music Hall reaches settlement with neighbors
Dad of Waffle House suspect could face charges
DATE CHANGE: P!nk concert moving due to Rockets playoff
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
More News