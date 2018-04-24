According to @houstonpolice, the cyclist was leaving lunch with her husband at @RiceUniversity when she was hit by a dump truck. Initial info shows the cyclist was at fault. More info: https://t.co/E41oVXFrc4 #abc13 — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 24, 2018

A female cyclist is dead after she was hit by a dump truck driver near Rice University. https://t.co/E41oVXFrc4 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/poVcdEeDKz — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 24, 2018

You can see books and binders by the crushed bicycle. @houstonpolice say the cyclist and dump truck driver were both on Sunset Blvd when he hit the back tire of her bike. #abc13 https://t.co/E41oVXFrc4 pic.twitter.com/S3ZefnoY2e — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) April 24, 2018

Police said a woman on a bicycle had just left after having lunch with her husband near Rice University when she was fatally struck from behind by a dump truck in the Museum District.Houston police said the crash happened just before noon in the 6000 block of Main at Sunset Boulevard.According to police, the bicyclist and the dump truck were about to turn right when the incident happened. An initial investigation appeared to show the bicyclist may have been at fault.Police have not immediately identified the woman or the truck driver. The company of the dump truck has also not been identified.HPD urged people to avoid the area as investigators process the scene.