SPORTS

Rockets fan travels from Taiwan to watch team play in Minnesota

EMBED </>More Videos

James Harden gives shoe to Rockets fan from Taiwan after Minnesota game (KTRK)

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
How far would you travel to see your favorite team? Probably not 7,000 miles.

Meng-Han Yang, 23, was at the game between the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, and he experienced a pretty awesome moment.

He was seen on the sideline holding a sign that read "From 7,138 miles just for being in the bearded nightmare" on one side and "Always Run As One in Taiwan but the time is now so I traveled 7,138 miles to #LockedIn."

After the Rockets won, James Harden threw one of his shoes to Yang.

Yang said he became a big fan of the Rockets when Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady were on the team.

He's expected to be in Houston for Wednesday night's game, then fly back to Taiwan on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsNBAu.s. & worldMinnesota TimberwolvesMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Why the team DJ is the most important role in the clubhouse
Houston Dynamo acquire U.S. international midfielder Luis Gil
Harden and Rockets find their rhythm in historic third quarter, take 3-1 lead against Minnesota
Rockets' 50 points in a quarter the most in a playoff game since 1962
More Sports
Top Stories
Bicyclist killed in crash with dump truck in Museum District
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park
George H.W. Bush 'responding and recovering' from blood infection
White Oak Music Hall reaches settlement in lawsuit with neighbors
Dad of Waffle House suspect could face charges
DATE CHANGE: P!nk concert moving due to Rockets playoff
Amazon rolls out in-car delivery
After dark: Houston Zoo caters to 21+ crowd with 'wild' nights
Show More
'Lifetime of loss' The DWI crash that killed a mom and her son
Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues
George HW Bush's week, from grief to illness
Houston showing support for President Bush after latest health issue
20-year-old charged in deadly drunk driving crash due in court
More News