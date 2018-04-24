MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --How far would you travel to see your favorite team? Probably not 7,000 miles.
Meng-Han Yang, 23, was at the game between the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, and he experienced a pretty awesome moment.
He was seen on the sideline holding a sign that read "From 7,138 miles just for being in the bearded nightmare" on one side and "Always Run As One in Taiwan but the time is now so I traveled 7,138 miles to #LockedIn."
After the Rockets won, James Harden threw one of his shoes to Yang.
Yang said he became a big fan of the Rockets when Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady were on the team.
He's expected to be in Houston for Wednesday night's game, then fly back to Taiwan on Sunday.