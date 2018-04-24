HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you thought you were too old to take trips to the Houston Zoo, maybe you haven't been hanging out with the right crowd.
Starting in May, the zoo will stay open late for After Dark, events that cater to those who are 21 and up.
From 6 - 8 p.m., you can explore the zoo and see the animals. After 8 p.m., the zoo says the entertainment begins, complete with some cold, grown-up beverages.
Three after dark events will be held and each one will have its own theme.
Thursday, May 17 - Silent Disco
Each guest gets special headphones with three different channels of music, so you can dance. Along with busting a move, if you're up for it, you'll also learn how important dance is to certain species.
Thursday, June 21 - Sip and Sea
Listen to live jazz and sip wine around the zoo's Reflection Pool. Guests are encouraged to wear white.
Thursday, July 19 - Goin' Country
Break out your rodeo gear for this one. There'll be line dancing and a mechanical bull.
The After Dark summer series events are for adults only, so that means no babies or children will be allowed. Tickets are $35 for one night or $90 for for all three events.