INMATES

2 teen fugitives wanted after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities seek teen fugitives after juvenile prison escape.

GIDDINGS, Texas --
Two teen inmates remain at large after escaping from a juvenile prison in Giddings, Texas, about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said in a release Sunday that authorities continue to search for 16-year-olds Brice Ryan Karalis and Bryan Ernando Villanueva, who disappeared from the Giddings State School around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The teens' mode of escape was not released. It was not immediately clear why Karalis or Villanueva were being held at the prison.

Juvenile justice authorities said in the release that if a member of the public encountered the boys, he or she "should not approach them, but immediately call 911."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesescaped prisonerteenagersTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
INMATES
Inmate who escaped Harris Co. jail back in custody
50,000 New York prison inmates to get free tablets
Alcohol and food: Inmate caught trying to smuggle items
2 inmates die from flu in Montgomery County, officials say
More inmates
Top Stories
Suspects on the run after robbing Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver acts erratically during investigation of tragic collision
Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service in College Station
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released
HPD officer responsive after critical golf cart crash
Show More
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
College Station welcomes Barbara Bush home one final time
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Woman shot, killed after refusing to let use cell phone
More News