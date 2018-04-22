BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

BREAKING: 3 persons fatally shot & 4 others wounded at the Waffle House, 3571 Murfreesboro Pike. Gunman opened fire @ 3:25 a.m. A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude & fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair. pic.twitter.com/d1qxRxsGNx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

NEW: Waffle House issues a statement on the deadly shooting near Nashville: "This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers." https://t.co/qRl78Wh0sb pic.twitter.com/6QxRXvFcdr — ABC News (@ABC) April 22, 2018

A person of interest has been identified in a shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee that killed four people and injured four others.The Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Reinking to contact them.According to Nashville police, the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday local time at the Waffle House location at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.Police say a suspect armed with a rifle entered the restaurant and opened fire.After shooting at least seven people, police say a patron was able to wrestle the rifle away from the suspect.The gunman then fled the restaurant on foot.Police say they are still looking for the suspect, who was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting. They say he shed his coat as he fled.The Waffle House company issued a statement to ABC News:"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share. While this is an active investigation, we defer all questions about the incident o the Metro Police in Nashville. Our Senior Vice President, Area Vice President, Division Manager and other members of management are on site now to assist in any way they can. We also have a corporate team on the way from Atlanta. This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers."Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.There were 35 officers from three precincts which responded to the shooting, police said.