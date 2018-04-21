After making the two-hour drive from Houston, former first lady Barbara Bush made it home to Aggieland.She was buried in a site behind the library, joining her 3-year-old daughter, Robin."You want to be sad," Linda Sylvia said. "She was a great woman. She had great kids, and the babies. She's going to go see Robin. I'm just so excited for her."It was a range of emotions for onlookers.Around 3 p.m. Saturday, her hearse traveled north along Texas Avenue.An eerie silence fell across George Bush Drive as the motorcade made its final journey to the George Bush Library."Everything came out," Cheri Hobbs said. "She was a woman who dedicated her life to serving him and our country.""It was just really humbling," Julie Mack said. "It was just really special to be here and be a part of it."Spectators started to fill the sidewalk around noon.Many sporting flags, and wearing red, white, and her favorite, blue.They also wore her signature pearls -- a moving moment to welcome former first lady Bush to her final resting place."I thought it was really important," Cindy Burns said. "It's part of our history. I wasn't going to miss this for the world."