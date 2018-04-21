The route as the former first lady departs Houston for the final time is made public so Houstonians may pay their respects.Motorcade route when departing St. Martin's: The motorcade proceeds east on Memorial Drive through Memorial Park. Just east of the park at Westcott, turns left and then merges onto I-10.Burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University.The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.