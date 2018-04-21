  • LIVE VIDEO Farewell First Lady: Barbara Bush funeral
  • LIVE VIDEO Inside St. Martin's Church for Barbara Bush's funeral
BARBARA BUSH

How to view former First Lady Barbara Bush's motorcade in Houston

Erica Simon has more on Barbara Bush's funeral procession. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The route as the former first lady departs Houston for the final time is made public so Houstonians may pay their respects.

Motorcade route when departing St. Martin's: The motorcade proceeds east on Memorial Drive through Memorial Park. Just east of the park at Westcott, turns left and then merges onto I-10.

Burial will follow at the Bush Library at Texas A&M University.

The burial site is in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, who died of leukemia in 1953, is buried.
