Homicide Investigation: 3598 W. Fuqua. Two DOA #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 21, 2018

Police say two people are dead following a drive-by shooting on Houston's south side.The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on West Fuqua near Buffalo Speedway around 3:30 a.m.Witnesses told Eyewitness News that someone driving a black Nissan or Toyota started shooting at a vehicle with two men inside.Police found a man shot to death inside the vehicle and another shot to death near a building. Authorities believe the second victim tried to run from the car when he was shot and killed.