2 men shot to death when someone fired on their vehicle on Houston's south side

2 people dead after drive-by shooting in Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say two people are dead following a drive-by shooting on Houston's south side.


The Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on West Fuqua near Buffalo Speedway around 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that someone driving a black Nissan or Toyota started shooting at a vehicle with two men inside.

Police found a man shot to death inside the vehicle and another shot to death near a building. Authorities believe the second victim tried to run from the car when he was shot and killed.
