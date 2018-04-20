UPDATE: Suspect in this incident is deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. More details to be released in forthcoming briefing. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 21, 2018

A suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing shots at a vehicle then barricading himself, Houston police said.Multiple agencies, including HPD's SWAT team, responded to the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Fir Ridge Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday.Police responded to reports that the 28-year-old suspect had fired shots at his wife's vehicle.Almost an hour later, police said the suspect had killed himself."He did not shoot at any officers," HPD Chief Art Acevedo added.No other injuries were reported.