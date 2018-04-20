HOUSTON, Texas --A suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing shots at a vehicle then barricading himself, Houston police said.
Multiple agencies, including HPD's SWAT team, responded to the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Fir Ridge Drive just after 8 p.m. Friday.
Police responded to reports that the 28-year-old suspect had fired shots at his wife's vehicle.
Almost an hour later, police said the suspect had killed himself.
UPDATE: Suspect in this incident is deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. More details to be released in forthcoming briefing. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 21, 2018
"He did not shoot at any officers," HPD Chief Art Acevedo added.
No other injuries were reported.