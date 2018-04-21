HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --This is no ordinary baby shower. This one is being held for kittens who need special care and a lot of love-and you are invited to help.
The Houston SPCA is hosting a baby shower for kittens that need neonatal care.
They are kittens who need around-the-clock care, including being fed by staff and volunteers at a special nursery at the adoption center.
The tiny felines must be fed every two to three hours and the Houston SPCA is in need of additional volunteers to help with these lifesaving feedings, until the kittens are old enough to be adopted.
Training is available to those who want to help.
If you are interested in volunteering for the baby shower call the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722, or email them at volunteer@houstonspca.org.
Also, donations for the baby shower are appreciated and include items such as soft towels, kitten formula and pet nursing bottles that can be found on the Houston SPCA's Amazon wish list here.