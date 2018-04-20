  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush

Cement truck driver killed in rollerover crash near Fulshear

A deadly cement truck accident in Houston.

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office is investigating what caused a cement truck crash.

Constables tell Eyewitness News it appears the driver crashed after swerving in the road, over-correcting and losing control of the truck.



A deputy on scene says the cement mixer was empty.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. near FM 1093 and Bowser Road.

The driver of the truck was pinned underneath the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not identified the driver yet or why he was traveling down Bowser Road.
