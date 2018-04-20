HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Volunteers are needed for a free spay and neuter clinic Saturday in Alief.
The Empty Shelter Project will provide the procedures at the Alief Community Center.
At last check, no more dogs were being accepted, but there are spots for cats.
The project hopes to perform about 300 spay and neuter surgeries. It says each animal will also receive free vaccinations and a microchip.
Volunteers are needed for shifts the day of the event as well as after. You can see the full list of available spots here.