Rice researchers worried next year's flu vaccine won't work

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Researchers at Rice University are already looking ahead to the next flu season, and they say the vaccines may be ineffective.

The study predicts this year's flu vaccine will likely have the same reduced effect against next season's influenza strain.

The Type-A strain is what infected most people in the U.S. over the last two years.

Health officials say the best way to protect yourself if to keep washing your hands and do not touch your face during flu season.
