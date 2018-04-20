CAREERS

Disneyland to hold two job fairs next month

EMBED </>More Videos

Disneyland to hold two job fairs next month

ANAHEIM, California --
The Happiest Place on Earth is hiring.

Disneyland is holding two big job fairs next month.

The first is a general Anaheim Resort Job Fair, held at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The second job fair will be May 16 for housekeeping and laundry positions, held at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about Disneyland jobs is available here.

Disneyland has about 30,000 employees and is Orange County's largest employer.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disneyland and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersjobsjob fairdisneylandu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Company specializes in hiring workers with autism
You could be at the helm of mission control at NASA
P/T Associate Producer
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers
More Careers
Top Stories
LIVE: George HW Bush greets mourners at public viewing
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
Some details released for Barbara Bush's funeral
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
Students begin school walkouts on Columbine anniversary
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Show More
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Bush family welcomes new baby 2 days after Barbara Bush's passing
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo remembers Barbara Bush
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Free spay and neuter clinic needs volunteers Saturday in Alief
More News