Explosion reported at Texas City refinery

There has been an explosion at the Valero plant. As per Valero there is no need for a shelter plant. At the current time we have fire crews from the area and industry responding to the fire. No known casualties or injuries. Please continue to monitor. — City of Texas City (@CityofTexasCity) April 19, 2018

21st Century buses are being held due to the current Shelter in Place due to a refinery fire. We will release them as soon as we get the all clear. We will update when we can. — Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) April 19, 2018

The buses taking home the after schoolers from 21st Century are now rolling. There is no shelter in place in Texas City. — Texas City ISD (@TexasCityISD) April 19, 2018

