An Ohio teen is jailed, facing aggravated murder charges for allegedly killing an elderly woman.The 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. He is charged with the murder of 98-year-old Margaret Douglas.Medina County prosecutors claim he killed Douglas during a crime spree. Prosecutors are pushing to try the teen suspect as an adult. He is a junior in high school.During his crime spree, the teen also is believed to have carjacked a vehicle. Investigators say the elderly woman's wallet was found at the victim's home.The teen has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated murder charges.