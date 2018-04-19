Train smashes into vehicles police say were intentionally left on tracks in N. Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Several train crossings in north Houston are blocked after a train hit two cars. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A train crashed into two vehicles police say were intentionally left on railroad tracks in north Houston.

This is near Washington and Shepherd.

A silver car and red SUV were left on the tracks. One vehicle belongs to a nearby bar owner who says his vehicle was stolen.

No one was in the vehicles at the time. There were no injuries.

Several crossings on the north side are blocked, including Heights Boulevard.

Shepherd, Taylor, Houston Avenue and Durham are open.

Police estimate this will take two to three hours to clear.

Live traffic map
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
railroad crossingstrain crashcarsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell their story
Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week
Man hiding in back seat nearly kidnapped Pasadena woman
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Co-pilot on fatal Southwest flight lives in League City
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Show More
Man killed crossing intersection in hit-and-run on Hwy 6
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
25 years later: In-depth look at the 51-day siege near Waco
Houston Rockets dominate T-Wolves in Game 2, 102-82
Houston's big seventh inning dooms Mariners, 7-1
More News