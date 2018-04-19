BARBARA BUSH

Country music star Brad Paisley reminisces friendship with Barbara Bush

EMBED </>More Videos

Country music star Brad Paisley reminisces friendship with Barbara Bush (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The outpouring of support for former first lady Barbara Bush continues to grow as those who knew her share their personal stories about the influential matriarch.

On Wednesday, country music star Brad Paisley remembered his friendship with Mrs. Bush, as he told Houston radio station 100.3 The Bull that the Bushes would go watch him perform at RodeoHouston.

"Last year, I think it was both George and Barbara came to the rodeo," Paisley said. "They've come a few times when it's my night and that's always the honor, you know, of a lifetime to have the Bushes there when playing a show."

Paisley also said that he had lunch with the Bushes just a few weeks ago.

He said that it had become a tradition for him to meet with the former first family every year
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrodeo houstongeorge h.w. bushbarbara bushHouston
BARBARA BUSH
Security for Barbara Bush's funeral years in the making
Barbara Bush, as remembered by Dave Ward
Florists tasked with beautifying Barbara Bush's funeral
Barbara Bush's grandson recalls final day spent with her
More barbara bush
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Courtside celebs: Stars at Houston Rockets playoff game
Johnny Galecki returns as David on 'Roseanne'
Professional wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Co-pilot on fatal Southwest flight lives in League City
'She is in heaven' - President George H.W. Bush
Funeral home prepares for service for Barbara Bush
Houston Rockets dominate T-Wolves in Game 2, 102-82
Houston's big seventh inning dooms Mariners, 7-1
Digital Deal of the Day
Security for Barbara Bush's funeral years in the making
Florists tasked with beautifying Barbara Bush's funeral
Show More
Woman in near abduction case speaks out
Barbara Bush honored with moment of silence at Rockets game
Courtside celebs: Stars at Houston Rockets playoff game
Public invited to honor Barbara Bush at Houston City Hall
Barbara Bush's presence felt at presidential library
More News